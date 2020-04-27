Locally Dense Fog Possible Tuesday Morning

It's hard to top the gorgeous weather we encountered yesterday, as plenty of sunshine lead to temperatures in the upper 60s. In fact, our high of 67 at the Rockford International Airport snapped the 5 day below-average streak that was currently in place. We'll continue with the spring-like temperatures today, but an addition of shower chances return for the afternoon.

As for this morning, many woke up to the slight of a few peeks of sunshine, and comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Cloud cover will continue to thicken up, ahead of this afternoon's rain chances. The rain we see later today is all due to a weak disturbance that slides into the region from the upper Midwest. Currently, the heaviest rain with this disturbance is hovering right over the I-35 corridor north of Minneapolis, and across the northern half of Wisconsin. As we get closer towards the mid-day hours, models do suggest that the bulk of this activity is going remain to the north of the Stateline, with only a few light showers here tracking into the area. In terms of timing, shower chances will likely ramp up after the noon hour, continuing through the afternoon. All shower activity will remain light and sporadic in nature, with the window nearly entirely right around sunset.