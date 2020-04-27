Locally Dense Fog Possible Tuesday Morning

A few breaks in the cloud cover were found over parts of northern Illinois Monday evening following rain showers earlier in the day. But additional showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible through 9pm/10pm. After that, skies are expected to turn partly cloudy and with an increase in moisture, locally dense fog will be possible by Tuesday morning which could bring visibility down near zero in some spots just before sunrise Tuesday.
Moisture has been on the increase thanks to a stout southwest wind and rain showers Monday with dew points rising into the mid and upper 40s. The increase in moisture and lighter wind overnight, along with the partly cloudy sky, will allow fog to develop. Most of the fog should be gone by mid-morning with partly cloudy skies expected through the Noon.