Long Cold Stretch:

Rockford witnessed a VERY impressive streak come to an end on Wednesday. For 306 consecutive hours, so from 4PM on December 15th to 10AM yesterday, the Rockford Airport remained below the freezing mark of 32-degrees.

The long-lasting nature of this stretch kind of puts the strength of this most recent Arctic blast into better perspective. With that being said, it gives me great pleasure to say that the frigidly cold is now behind us! Thanks to warmer flow settling in, high temperatures won’t have an issue remaining above the 32-degree mark in the short-term and even in the long-term.

50s Return:

Temperatures are once again starting out 10°-20° warmer than the previous morning. This will pave the way for another above-average afternoon as most of our spots should climb into the low 50s. Unfortunately, there won’t be much if any sunshine to accompany today’s warmth.

A plume of moisture streaming in ahead of our next cold front will result in a more cloud-filled day. Tagging along with today’s cloudy forecast is the small chance for patchy drizzle and a light rain shower or two. Guidance bring the cold front in shortly after the midnight hour, resulting in a steeper temperature drop into Friday morning.

Remaining Warm:

Friday features the same in terms of cloud cover and light rain/drizzle potential. However, we can expect a much cooler afternoon as temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 30s. I’m not complaining, considering we were stuck below 0 the previous Friday, with wind chill values down near 20° to -30°.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with temperatures peaking in the low 50s. Forecast models then show a ridge of high pressure settling in late Sunday into early Monday, allowing the upward trend in temperatures to continue.