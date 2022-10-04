Long Dry Stretch:

It’s been a remarkably long time since we’ve used the word “rain” in the forecast. In fact, you would have to go all the way back to September 24th to find the last time the Rockford International Airport observed any measurable rainfall (0.12″).

Although in a weaker state, the blocking pattern responsible for this 10-day stretch of dry weather remains in place for our Tuesday.

More of the Same:

This will bring more sunshine to N. Illinois and S. Wisconsin, with high temperatures peaking in the low 70s. In other words, it’ll be another comfortably warm early-October afternoon for those who love the outdoors, or for those who plan to grab some delicious grub over at this week’s edition of Food Truck Tuesday.

Forecast models finally show this blocking pattern breaking down over the next 24 hours. This will allow our next storm system to approach the Stateline on Wednesday. Ahead of it, clouds look to increase somewhat into the afternoon, which could result in a late-day shower or two. Despite that, Wednesday’s south to southwest wind should allow highs to warm nicely into the lower 70s. With winds remaining warm overnight, expect lows to slowly fall in to the lower 50s.

Here Comes The Chill:

Our next strong cold front looks to to arrive sometime during the late morning to mid afternoon hours Thursday. Behind it, a rush of cold Canadian air takes place, sending temperatures tumbling as we approach the weekend. Temperatures will still manage to reach the mid to possibly upper 60s Thursday, but will struggle to climb out of the 50s Friday afternoon.

With a mostly clear sky in place Friday night, expect temperatures to cool near and around the freezing mark (32°) by Saturday morning. At this point, it appears very likely that this is the night where the Stateline will experience it’s first fall freeze.