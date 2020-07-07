Long Range Pattern Favors Warmer, Drier than Normal Conditions

The long range outlook from the Climate Prediction Center places the majority of the country with a higher probability for above average temperatures through mid-July, as well as a higher probability for below average precipitation. Corn and soybean crops have been doing fairly well with the heat, but we also need the rain to go along with it. It’s been since June 26th since we’ve recorded any significant rainfall, with only two days after receiving around a tenth of an inch. The combination of temperatures in the 90s and sun-filled skies has really dried out the soil, even in areas that experienced flooding from June 26th.

8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

The pattern for the next week and a half, to two weeks, is fairly typical for summer. But it’s around this time that we need about an inch of rain per week for the crops growing in the fields. If the heat continues without much rain, drought conditions could begin to develop. So far, conditions are still okay for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin but there are some areas in Illinois that are considered ‘abnormally dry’.

National Drought Mitigation Center, June 30th, 2020

Highs for the next several days are expected to warm into the 90s, possibly reaching the mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Moisture will also increase which could push the heat index close to 100 degrees during that time. So far, the first six days of July have averaged a high temperature just a little over 91 degrees. This makes it the sixth warmest start (from July 1st-6th) in Rockford.

Temperatures will take a brief dip heading into the weekend, but won’t fall too much as highs are still expected to remain in the mid to upper 80s – still fairly seasonable for this time of year. But it does look like the pattern will once again shift to a hotter one heading into next week with highs warming right back into the 90s as early as Monday, or Tuesday, of next week.