We are coming to the end of what was a long stretch of record warmth back in March 2012. Numerous record high temperatures were recorded as readings soared through the upper 70s and low 80s. In fact, eight record high temperatures were recorded that year, stretching from March 14th through the 22nd. The only day during that stretch of warmth that didn’t record a record high temperature in 2012 was March 19th, but it was close!

The month also started what would ultimately end up being a hot and dry spring and summer. July also recorded several triple digit record high temperature readings from July 4th through the 7th. Extreme drought conditions developed across northern Illinois by summer, leading to quite a bit of stress on the crops in the region. But it wasn’t just the Stateline that experienced those drought conditions that year. Much of the Midwest and Great Plains were also dealing with either extreme or exceptional drought, which carried over into the following year.