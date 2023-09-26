Most of northern Illinois is still included in a low-level risk of severe storms late Tuesday afternoon into the early evening. The timing would roughly be between 4-8pm for any severe storms to move through the Stateline. Threats include hail along with heavy downpours, though funnel clouds and even isolated brief tornado touchdowns cannot be ruled out because of our cold core set up and surface-based convergence.

Chances of rain and even a few storms will linger into Wednesday behind the low but anything we see after tonight would not be severe. The severe threat will shift to our southeast tomorrow. A few spotty showers could last into Thursday, but we will see clouds quickly decrease Thursday evening and that will pave way for sunshine to return Friday and temperatures to warm back up above normal.