Yesterday’s break from the summer heat and humidity was just what the doctor ordered, not only for us but also our A/C units. Fortunately, you’ll be pleased to know that this break will extend into our Friday and also into our weekend.

Today kicks off with a cooler but comfortable start, with most waking up in the mid to upper 50s. Sun-filled skies will also be present as you make your way out this morning. However, cloud cover is expected to gather up during the afternoon as a weak storm system slides into west-central Illinois. Forecast models keep conditions fairly dry into the evening commute, with highs landing in the upper 70s and low 80s.

It’s not until around or shortly after sunset we see the chance for a few showers arrive. Showers, along with the potential for an isolated thunderstorm or two, will continue into the early stages of Saturday. Chances should wrap up prior mid-day, but a few lingering showers may still be possible in our areas east of I-39 into the early afternoon.

Conditions will further dry out into Sunday, leaving us under a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will cool into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon before soaring back to seasonable levels to round out the weekend. Early next week, our weather pattern will turn a bit more active thanks to the arrival of our next cold front.