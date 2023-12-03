Heavy quick bursts of snow are falling across the Stateline. We have not yet gotten any snowfall reports, but this is mainly confined to elevated and grassy surfaces. Illinois and Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation are both reporting slick roads and slushy accumulation or build up on roads especially bridges and overpasses.

Due to the quick bursts of heavy snow, this is really leading to visibilities to drop all across the Stateline. This will lead to areas dropping below a mile at times, especially as the heaviest snow falls. Be sure to give yourself extra time for any traveling this morning.

Looking around the Stateline as of 7:00am heavy snow is still falling Downtown Rockford and on the northeast side of Rockford out of our quad camera. Snow again is mainly sticking to elevated and grassy surfaces but there are still plenty of reports of slick spots on roadways and parking lots.