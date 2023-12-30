The final weekend of 2023 is starting off cold and foggy. Clearing skies and light surface winds have allowed pockets of dense fog to form.

For that reason, the National Weather Service has placed Green County in S. WI as well as Jo-Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside County in N. IL under a Dense Fog Advisory.

This advisory will run until 9AM as fog will likely reduce visibility to a 1/4 mile or less.

Now, because temperatures are well below the 32° mark, freezing fog is likely this morning.

What exactly is freezing fog? Freezing fog is consisted of tiny supercooled water droplets that can instantly freeze to any exposed surface.

This will cause roads, bridges and overpasses to become slick with black ice this morning. Travel with caution for that as well as the low visibility.

Fog will begin to dissipate mid to late morning, leaving us partly cloudy into the afternoon. From there, expect cloud cover to gradually increase as our next storm system approaches.

This will be in the form of an Alberta clipper system which aims to bring one last chance for measurable snow before we jump into 2024. Again, we’re not talking much. Some of our locales may even miss out on tomorrow’s chances.

But expect scattered snow showers to stick around for a good chunk of the day before tapering off Sunday evening. In the end, accumulations will remain under 1″. Again, not much. But this may be enough for slick spots to form for those heading out for New Years Eve festivities. Use extra caution if traveling Sunday evening!