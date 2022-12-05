Tranquil First Half:

Improvements settled in for Sunday, both in the wind and temperature departments. With sunshine filling our skies and a southwest breeze in place, highs for most landed in the upper 30s. Overall, a much nicer day to be outside compared to Saturday.

Despite a lot more cloud cover being in the works for the start of the work week, temperatures will once again end up mild compared to early-December standards. Forecast models then show our next cold front sliding through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin this evening, bringing with it the small chance for an evening sprinkle or two. Otherwise, conditions remain dry during the overnight hours with temperatures falling back into the upper 20s.

Weather-wise, not a whole lot changes for Tuesday. Skies for most of the day aim to remain mostly cloudy, with high temperatures landing on either side of the 40-degree mark. Another disturbance sliding to our south could bring another round of light precipitation to the region.

This would mainly be for those who live along or south of Intestate 88. But for those north of the interstate, a passing late-day shower or flurry is not out of the question.Cloud cover and the very small chance for precipitation linger into the middle of the work week. But once again, temperatures for the third straight day will peak in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Late Week Storm:

The main focus this week will be with a more robust storm system that aims to bring a chance for precipitation Thursday into Friday. Of course, the type and magnitude of our precipitation chances will all be dependent on the low’s track, which global forecast models did not have a good handle on earlier this morning.

The GFS (American) model came in with a more northerly track, which would result in rain/snow mix type event for us. However, the European model was more on the idea that the low’s center would take a trip through extreme southern Illinois, which would give us a better shot at seeing minor snowfall accumulations.

Important details such as these would be hashed out once we’re 12 to 24 hours prior to the event. So make sure you stay up to date with the forecast! Temperature-wise, highs remain in the 30s during this stretch and also during the upcoming weekend!