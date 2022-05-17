Long Mild Stretch:

Yesterday’s high temperature of 78° marked the 8th day in a row that the Rockford International Airport has registered an above-average high. If this stretch doesn’t come to an end today, it most certainly will tomorrow as our highs take a dip into the middle of the work week.

Tuesday begins with “light jacket” weather as temps. are sitting on either side of the 50° mark. Clouds are expected to gather into the mid-day hours, resulting in a mostly cloudy afternoon. Eventually, this will lead to a chance for an isolated shower or two. But much of the daylight hours remain dry. Temperatures will end up a few degrees cooler than Monday, with most landing in the lower 70s. You should be good to go if you’re planning on getting some grub over at Food Truck Tuesday!

Wednesday’s Showers

Showers look to remain on and off into Wednesday as a low-pressure system spirals to our south. The nature of tomorrow’s showers will be widespread at first, becoming more scattered as the morning progresses. As the storm system pulls away, so does our rain chances, leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky for the afternoon hours. Winds will primarily be out of the east-northeast, cooling temperatures into the upper 60s.

Warming Back Up:

The Stateline will be placed under a weak “warm sector” on Thursday as an area of low-pressure slides to the our north. Ahead of the associated cold front, southwest flow will be in place, allowing highs to soar back to near 80°. Models disagreed on the timing of when the cold front is expected to pass on through. But I think it holds off enough to where we can manage to climb into the upper 70s for Friday.

With the cold front does come a chance for a few showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms. For the most part, the severe threat looks to be focused more to the south of the area across central Illinois. The cooler air behind Friday’s cold front will result in a dip in temperatures for the upcoming weekend, with highs peaking in the low to mid 60s.