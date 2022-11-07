Temperatures Monday afternoon were cooler than Sunday, only making it into the upper 40s/lower 50s. Most areas did manage to make it into the lower 50s including Rockford.

Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s again under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday we will see a little big of a warmer air mass bringing us into the mid 50s before we see a brief rise in temperatures even further.

Winds have stayed breezy Monday afternoon with gusts between 15-20 mph across the Stateline. A breezy pattern will continue for Monday night and into Tuesday with gusts staying roughly between 15-20 mph. Winds will gradually pick up as we head for the end of the week and into the weekend.

The next chance of rain will be Thursday night with our next cold front. Right now this does not look to be a soaking rain across the Stateline but some rain is possible. With an occluding low that will be to our northwest over the weekend, some light snow flurries are possible.

Temperatures the last few weekends have been great aside this past Saturday when temperatures fell through the day. However, this coming weekend will be the first dramatic change and the coldest air of the season we have seen across the area. Wednesday we are back into the mid to upper 60s, above normal. Even into Thursday temperatures should warm into the lower 70s pretty much Stateline-wide but a significantly cooler air mass moves in and will drop our temperatures into the 30s.

Winds are expected to pick up during this time heading into Veteran’s Day and the weekend so wind chills will be in the teens/20s Saturday and Sunday morning making it feel very cold. The forecast wind chills for Saturday morning are down to around 20 degrees but we could see even the lower teens Sunday morning!

Our temperature trend is also showing the below normal temperatures for a good chunk of the middle of November. A much cooler air mass from Canada will affect much of the country.