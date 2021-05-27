March-like chill continues Friday

From temperatures in the low 80s Wednesday to highs struggling to make it much above the low 60s Thursday afternoon, we’ve had quite the change in our weather in just a short 24 hours. A wind-driven and chilly rain fell across the region earlier this afternoon but rainfall totals were only a couple tenths of an inch – at most.

While a few light showers and sprinkles were present near the state line, most of the evening has been dry and cold. Wind chills in a few spots have fallen into the 30s.

Thunderstorms have developed over southeastern Iowa but have so far remained below severe limits. This lines up nicely with where the warm front currently sits, as well as the surface low pressure system. We will remain on the north end of the front keeping the rather raw and blustery conditions through the evening.

Not much change, or warm up, will occur for Friday as northeast winds increase once again gusting upwards of 30 mph. Clouds will hold thick throughout much of the day as low pressure pulls to our southeast. Scattered rain showers will become a little more numerous through the early afternoon before departing and drying up towards Friday evening. Temperatures will struggle to make it much above 50 degrees Friday!

Currently I’m forecasting a high of 51 degrees for Rockford Friday afternoon, just a handful of degrees away from the record cold high (coldest high temperature) for May 28th. That currently sits at 46 degrees set all the way back in 1906! I don’t think we’ll break that record, but it’ll sure feel cold enough. Skies will remain filled with cloud cover through the evening, clearing out early Saturday morning. If we clear out fast enough it’s possible that patchy frost could occur in some of the low lying spots by morning. The March-like chill doesn’t last, though, as temperatures are expected to warm back into the low 70s for the weekend.