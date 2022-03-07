Snow totals from Sunday night and Monday morning ranged between one to three inches across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The snow was heavy at times overnight, and then again early Monday morning before tapering off mid-morning. Main and well traveled roads were more wet given the warm temperatures leading up to the snowfall over the weekend, but side roads and lesser traveled roads had quite a bit of slush on them.

Other than a few flurries early Monday afternoon our skies were quick to dry out with temperatures holding steady in the low to mid 30s. We did manage to see a little sunshine poke through the clouds during the afternoon aiding in melting away some of the snow. The higher sun angle helped too.

On average, the month of March typically receives just under five inches of snow, with April typically receiving around an inch. Our highest March snow occurred back in 1964 when 22.7 inches fell that month. The highest monthly snow total for the month of April was back in 1936 when nine inches of snow fell that month.

Whatever snow is left on the ground Tuesday will continue to melt away as both an increasing southwest wind and warming temperatures return for the afternoon. Highs are expected to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s Tuesday afternoon with a southwest breeze around 20 mph. Cloud cover comes back in for Tuesday night ahead of a cold front that’ll pass early Wednesday with a few flurries possible, but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures on Wednesday, with the sun, will warm back close to 40 degrees during the afternoon.