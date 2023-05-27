Temperatures this holiday weekend will feel more like mid to late June and early July, rather than late May. Under sun-filled skies Saturday high temperatures will warm into the upper 70s. We may see a little more cloud cover move in late in the day, turning skies partly cloudy Saturday night. Temperatures Saturday night will dip into the upper 40s.

Partly cloudy skies can be expected Sunday as a little moisture gets tugged into the Great Lakes from low pressure over the Southeast. No rain is expected with highs warming into the low 80s. The warming trend will continue for Memorial Day itself with temperatures in the middle 80s. Dew point temperatures should remain in the 50s which will keep humidity values a little more comfortable. That trend is expected to continue into next week, even as temperatures warm.

Deep gulf moisture will be focused across the Plains and Upper Midwest next week. This will keep the higher humidity values well west of the Stateline. Temperatures will warm, though, reaching the upper 80s, and possibly low 90s, several days next week. Dew point temperatures will also climb, but likely top out close to 60 degrees. This will keep the heat index just a few degrees above the actual air temperature. Still, with several days of high heat expected it’s important to remember your heat safety precautions, especially if you’re planning on spending a lot of time outdoors.

Rain chances next week look to remain low, if we see them at all, with lower moisture. There is under a 20 percent chance for a shower/storm beginning next Tuesday.