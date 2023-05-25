Temperatures are in the upper 40s/lower 50s early Thursday morning. We will only see temperatures warm near the 70-degree mark today. It is likely some areas only warm into the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon, not bad but cooler than we have been. That is about five degrees below normal, but we are tracking warmer temperatures returning for the weekend. Wind gusts Thursday will be around 20-25 mph. Thursday night will be a bit chilly with temperatures falling into the lower 40s, a few areas could fall into the upper 30s, under mostly clear skies.

Memorial Day Weekend is almost here, and it is going to be beautiful! Sunshine sticks around for the next several days with temperatures nearing the 80-degree mark Saturday, into the lower 80s Sunday and the mid 80s Monday.

Temperatures are going to warm up further next week. On Memorial Day temperatures are going to be in the mid 80s, but by Tuesday and Wednesday we will be in the upper 80s, near 90. It is possible some areas do even reach into the lower 90s. With the heat comes a few isolated chances of showers/thunderstorms. We will have to watch this next week but enjoy the cooler and calm pattern for the weekend.