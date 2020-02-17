Messy President’s Day, Quiet but Much Cooler Weather Returns

President’s Day across the Stateline is starting off with a quick burst of snow as a developing low pressure roams over the Midwest. While snow accumulations are going to be minor, it could be enough to make roads a tad bit slick. Areas off towards to the north and northwest are currently under Winter Weather Advisories, as they could experience higher totals. Before you head out the door this morning, be sure to grab the rain gear. Once you make it onto the roads, plan on slick conditions and reduced visibility as these snow showers push on through. Temperatures to start out are in the lower 30s, but the below freezing temperatures won’t last long. The good news is, this is the only day of the work-week that will be problematic weather conditions.

The threat for wintry weather will begin to wrap up around the noontime hour. Temperatures at this point should be far enough above freezing to result in the snow transitioning into a chilly rain. It all has to do with the track of this system. Since the mid-level flow in the atmosphere will help track this low over the Stateline area, this will result in warmer temperature being pulled in allowing the changeover to occur. Highs today will top out around the upper 30s. Widespread rain will be expected at first before activity becomes more scattered late this afternoon, towards the evening commute. There will be pockets of moderate rain possible through the afternoon. That’s why it would be very important to have an umbrella on hand, especially if you are heading out to lunch, or for when you are driving home later today. If you do have to muddle your way through a workday, a lull in shower activity looks likely for the evening commute.

An approaching cold front brings in one last push of rainfall for the evening and early overnight hours before rain chances diminish by midnight. There will also be a chance for patchy areas of fog to develop before the cold frontal boundary presses through. Overall, I feel that most areas on average will see between a quarter to a half inch of rain when it is all said and done. As the cold front passes through the Stateline during the early morning hours of Tuesday, rain and fog should dissipate.

Following Monday’s precipitation chances, tranquil weather is expected for the rest of the work week as high pressure settles in. This means plenty of sunshine is to be expected, but the sunny skies won’t help warm temperatures much. Strong northwesterly flow at the surface will help advect or filter in very cold air which will result in below average temperatures. As early as Tuesday afternoon, highs will fall into the low 30s for Tuesday, then down into the low 20s for Wednesday and Thursday.

