It definitely felt like Winter Wednesday afternoon with temperatures tumbling into the 20s and chills in the single digits and teens. The wind didn’t make it feel any better, gusting as high as 35-40 mph at times. Wind speeds will ease some as high pressure builds in. Unfortunately, this will mean our overnight lows will drop into the teens, with wind chills in the single digits. We will see sunshine return Thursday as winds increase once again from the south late in the day. Highs Thursday will warm into the middle 30s.

Thursday is also the beginning of Meteorological Winter; the three-month period of December, January and February which are climatologically the coldest three months out of the year. The average high at the beginning of the month starts out right around 40s degrees but drops to 30 degrees by the end. January is typically our coldest month with an average high in the upper 20s. It’s also, on average, our snowiest month with just under 11 inches of snow falling. By February temperatures will begin to warm, slowly, but average highs are still in the 30s. Meteorologists and Climatologists use these three-month periods for record keeping, as it’s easier and more consistent than using the astronomical start of the seasons. Astronomical Winter begins Wednesday, December 21st.