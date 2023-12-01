And just like that, we’re closing the books on the second to last month of 2023.

Overall, November featured more above-average days than below-average days. Who can forget when we had that nice stretch of 60-degree weather during the middle of the month.

November also featured our first measurable snowfall of the season where Rockford picked up 1.5″ on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Now, we have our eyes set on the month of December and the meteorological winter season.

That’s right! December first marks the beginning of meteorological winter which consists of December, January, and February.

During the month of December, average highs fall from 40° to 30° and average lows fall from the low 20s to the upper teens!

