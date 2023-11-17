Officially, it was another warm day in the Stateline with highs in the 50s. But those temperatures were achieved shortly after midnight prior to a cold front sweeping through the region. The afternoon was spent seeing temperatures closer to the upper-40s.

Clear skies and very dry air following the frontal passage will lead to temperatures rapidly falling off into the night. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-20s under the clear skies. Winds will gradually shift to come out of the Southwest by morning, increasing into the day tomorrow.

High pressure and sunny skies help to bring temperatures back into the 50s again tomorrow, this time during the afternoon. Winds will pick up a bit, gusting close to 20 mph during the day.

After another warm weekend with temperatures in the 50s Saturday and Sunday, the pattern will moderate a bit into the first few days of next week. This moderation to near normal temperatures in the mid-40s Monday and Tuesday will be accompanied by rain chances along a passing low-pressure system. The highest chances will be to the South where the center of the low passes.

Once that system moves out, much cooler air both aloft and at the surface will filter in from Northern Canada. This frigid air higher up in the atmosphere will translate to afternoon highs at the surface closer to the freezing mark for Wednesday and Thursday (Thanksgiving).

The cooler pattern looks to hold steady into the weekend following Thanksgiving, as the Climate Prediction Center favors below average temperatures (70-80% chance) between the 23rd and 27th of November.

Get out and enjoy the weekend weather while it lasts, with highs in the 50s and plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances follow by Monday and Tuesday with temperatures near average in the 40s. Much colder air settles in for the holiday, with highs in the 30s through Thanksgiving and Black Friday. As of now, there is a hint we might see some snow on Black Friday, though the details are very inconsistent this far out. Stay tuned!