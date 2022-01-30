Mid-week winter storm set to move across the middle of the country

All eyes are focused on a strong winter storm set to move across the middle of the country Tuesday night through Thursday, bringing a significant amount of snow to parts of the region during that time. Whether those high snow amounts fall locally is yet to be seen, but it’s possible.

A warm front will lift across the Stateline Monday night into Tuesday bringing temperatures close to 40 degrees Tuesday early afternoon. A cold front will be quick to follow Tuesday evening with colder air settling in behind Tuesday night and Wednesday. The colder air a result of strong high pressure moving into the High Plains Tuesday night and Wednesday. Winds will be quick to shift around to the northeast during that time, bringing temperatures into the teens Tuesday night and only low 20s Wednesday afternoon. The cold front will stall to the south, likely across southern Illinois and Indiana.

Winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere will continue from the southwest, bringing in a very moisture rich air mass. As a result snow will develop behind the cold front across central Illinois, with some of that snow stretching into northern Illinois through Wednesday morning. Right now, those totals don’t look to be too significant.

A bigger concern, and potential for higher snow accumulations, will come with a second round of snow that is expected to develop Wednesday into Thursday. This round will have a little more support from the upper levels of the atmosphere during that time. Following what may be a brief lull in some of the snow activity Wednesday morning, snow showers are expected to redevelop during the day Wednesday, lasting into much of Thursday. At the same time northeast winds will increase, becoming rather blustery through Wednesday night and Thursday. A heavy swath of snow will likely fall from northeast Missouri through central Illinois, where totals could add up to over a foot of snow! To the north of that, a sharp gradient in snow totals – some of which may only occur within a 40-60 mile range.

The piece of energy that will be responsible for that second, and stronger, system is currently south of the Aleutian Islands. It likely won’t be until Monday night or Tuesday that we’ll be able to get a true idea of whether or not a track to the north will occur, which as of Sunday evening some of our forecast guidance is suggesting. If that takes place, it is possible that some parts of the viewing area may receive close to six inches of snow while others only receive an inch or two.