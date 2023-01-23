Temperatures made it into the mid to upper 20s in most areas, slightly below average for the most part under mostly cloudy skies today. As of 2:30pm Monday afternoon the warmest temperature the Chicago Rockford International Airport achieved was 25 degrees. Temperatures will warm up a few more degrees by the time we make it to the late afternoon hours.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s under mostly cloudy skies tonight. Winds will stay fairly breezy with gusts around 20-25 mph. There is a chance of freezing drizzle/light snow flurries overnight tonight. The chance of freezing drizzle remains in the forecast early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow the breezy pattern continues with gusts around 15-20 mph. Temperatures will be warmer Tuesday compared to the last few days. We will make it into the mid 30s tomorrow, but thick cloud covers remains in place. Enjoy the mid 30s while they last because there are changes to come.

The Rockford airport saw 1.8″ of snowfall Saturday night into Sunday which was the most since December 22nd! Our next chance of snow is Wednesday. However, the greatest chance for heavier and higher snowfall accumulation will be focused to our south where there is a Winter Storm Watch. There is still time for this storm track to change. Right now, the low-pressure system will move northeastward into southwestern Kentucky/northwestern Tennessee by Tuesday evening. The low looks to track further northeast and would be located in northern Ohio by Wednesday evening. Therefore, the greatest chance of snow would be central and southern Illinois. We will probably still see some accumulation though, that is just where the heavier snow and greatest chance will be.

Temperatures on Wednesday will drop back to near freezing level, but by Thursday we will be right near the 30-degree mark, likely in the upper 20s. By the weekend, temperatures will likely only be in the lower to mid 20s. Next week looks to start off pretty cold.