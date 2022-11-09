Temperatures were quick to warm into the low 70s Wednesday afternoon following the passage of a warm front earlier in the day. Rockford’s high temperature made it to 72 degrees. The average high should be right around 50 degrees! It looks like we will get one more warm afternoon before the temperatures really take a tumble late Thursday night and Friday morning. This will be behind a powerful cold front currently moving east of the Rockies and into the Plains.

An increase in instability ahead of the front early Thursday afternoon will generate a few showers and thunderstorms moving across Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin. It’s possible that some of those storms could turn severe with damaging winds and hail, but also a few tornadoes are possible. The greatest risk for those storms appears to be from roughly 12pm-6pm west of the Mississippi River, but isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible anywhere from southwest Wisconsin to northwest Illinois after 4pm. Instability is a little less east of the Mississippi River, but an isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled around sunset Thursday evening.

It’ll mostly be rain showers, then, through the night as the cold front sweeps through, ushering in a colder air mass. Rainfall totals around a quarter of an inch are possible. Drier air also moves in which should limit the risk for any wintry weather as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s Friday morning.