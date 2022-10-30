Cloud cover remains Sunday evening as low pressure continues to spin over southern Missouri. Moisture wrapping around the low will keep widely scattered, but light, rain showers in the forecast through Sunday night. Temperatures Sunday afternoon warmed into the low to mid 60s, despite the cloud cover, and will be slow to fall through the evening. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the middle 40s.

Halloween morning (Monday) will start off cloudy, but mostly dry. A few light showers are possible as a second low lifts north during the day, but the greatest chance for those showers will be to the southeast. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures are likely to warm back into the low 60s by the afternoon. The clouds will stick around through the morning and afternoon, with some clearing taking place late afternoon and evening (after 2-4pm).

For those who will be heading out for trick-or-treating, the weather looks to cooperate. A jacket will be needed once the sun sets, but winds should remain light which will help with the chill. Highs on Monday will warm to 63 degrees, falling into the upper 50s by 5pm/6pm. By sunset, temperatures will be in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures for Halloween will be just a bit above the average for October 31st, which is 55 degrees. We won’t be anywhere close to our record high set back in 1950 which was 84 degrees. In fact, many towns across the Midwest had unseasonable warmth as temperatures soared to nearly 25 degrees above the normal that year. Our coldest high temperature for the 31st was 32 degrees back in 1917, and who can forget the year we had record snow when 3.1 inches fell in 2019!