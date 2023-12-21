Thick cloud cover kept us cool and gloomy Thursday afternoon, as highs only reached the low 40s. A few pockets of drizzle/sprinkles may persist through much of the night, as temperatures fall slowly. Overnight lows only fall about 5 degrees from where the highs were earlier that afternoon. Friday brings a slightly warmer afternoon, with highs reaching the mid-40s, with higher rain chances starting late morning.

Rain chances start late Friday morning, with steady rain moving in by the afternoon. Steady light rain will continue through the evening before giving way to drizzle chances again Saturday.

While Saturday will be mainly dry other than the patchy drizzle, higher rain chances move in again Sunday night into Monday. This will give us a very wet Christmas, with all precipitation falling as rain as opposed to snow. This system hangs around for a few days following Christmas, giving us persistent rain chances most days this week.

This may go down as one of the milder Christmases on record, with highs in the 50s throughout the weekend ahead. If we crack the 50° mark on Christmas, it would be among the top 10 warmest on record, but still well shy of 2019’s all-time record of 59°.

Rain chances highlight the Christmas weekend forecast, along with the cloud cover that remains locked in place. This keeps temperatures mild, with highs in the 40s and 50s through Wednesday and lows in 40s through Monday night. Most lows this week are warmer than average highs this time of year.