Temperatures are slightly warmer across the majority of the area Sunday morning compared to the first half of the weekend. There is a slight chance of a few stray showers Sunday night into Monday with a quick cold front passage. The best chance of a more widespread rain will come Tuesday and we will get back to an active pattern mid-week.

On Super Bowl Sunday, temperatures will be warm back into the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies early in the day. Clouds will thicken during the evening and overnight hours.Sunday night, temperatures will be down to the mid-20s under mostly cloudy skies. In Glendale Arizona where the Chiefs take on the Eagles, it will be in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday we will see some clouds stick around but some clearing likely after about mid to late morning. Temperatures for the start of the work week will be back to the lower 40s, mid 40s by Tuesday and then even right near the 50 degree mark Wednesday. We will be back to a cooler pattern at the end of the week.