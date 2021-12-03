Mild Trend Continues for Friday, Slightly Cooler For the Weekend

Remaining Mild:

Early December? More like late-October! Yesterday’s high at the Rockford International Airport came to a whopping 56-degrees, landing 15° to 20° above our normal highs for this time of year. This mild stretch of weather does continue for Friday before cooler air moves in for the upcoming weekend.The day kicks off with a bit of cloud cover thanks to another weak disturbance sliding to the north of the Stateline.

While we have been able to avoid the brunt of this disturbance, a light shower or flurry cannot be ruled out into sunrise. Once this system pulls away, cloud cover is expected to stick around for the morning hours before decreasing this afternoon. Highs again look to top out in the low 50s, marking the fourth consecutive day where our daily highs either hit or eclipsed the 50-degree mark. In other words, it’ll be a great day to put up the Christmas decorations if you haven’t done so already.

Weekend Outlook:

The weather is expected to remain quiet for the first half of the weekend. Under a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures will end up cooler with most topping out in the low 40s. Despite cooler conditions, Saturday will be another great day to get your house ready for the Christmas holiday.

Clouds cover is expected to increase late in the day and into Saturday night ahead of Sunday’s storm system. Temperatures will be cold enough Sunday morning to where the event could start off with a light mix of rain and snow. Maybe some freezing rain in the mix. With us being on the warmer side of the low, any mixed precipitation looks to transition to rain. The rain will come ahead of a cold front that will get our temperatures back into the cooler-than-normal territory for the Stateline starting Monday.

Tuesday’s Snow Potential:

Of the upcoming system’s we’re keeping an eye on, Tuesday’s has the potential to bring the Stateline it’s first accumulating snowfall of the season. Since we’re still 4 days away from the actual event, changes to the forecast are expected.

It’s during this time when scenarios emerge, such as what is more likely or what is less likely to occur. It’s not until we’re one to two days out when the finer details become more clear. We still don’t know the extra storm track, the intensity of the storm, and the snowfall totals that will accompany it. At this point, it’s important to know that accumulating snow is possible. Chances may linger into the early stages of Wednesday before conditions dry out by mid-morning.