Mild Tuesday, Next Surge of Arctic Cold Air to Follow

From Chilly to Mild:

With today being “National Gourmet Coffee Day”, that hot cup of Joe will definitely come in handy this morning. Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are sitting in the low to mid 20s, with wind chill values registering in the teens. Along with that hot cup of Joe, be sure to have a few extra layers on before you step out the door.

Thankfully, this morning’s chilly start doesn’t tell the tale for the rest of our Tuesday. Despite a mostly cloudy sky, an organized wind out of the south-southwest will help our temperatures soar in the mid to upper 30s, a mere 5° to 10° warmer than Monday. Now, enjoy the mild air while you can because as soon as it arrives, a strong cold passing through early tonight will snatch it away.

Next Arctic Snap:

Once the front is fully through, winds will immediately change to the northwest, allowing our next surge of Arctic air to take place. Wednesday’s high temperature will more than likely be observed shortly after midnight, with temperatures remaining steady or gradually falling as the day progresses. Winds remain strong, peaking at 25-30 mph at times. This will keep wind chills below zero for the entirety of the day.

The coldest air with this next Arctic surge looks to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning as an Arctic area of high pressure inches closer. This will allow for a mostly clear sky overnight, placing temperatures near or below the 0° mark. Wind chills will also be at their lowest during this time frame, landing in the range of -10° to -20°.

To be safe from this upcoming dangerously cold air, be sure to limit time outdoors, and dress in multiple layers. Unlike the last few cold Arctic snaps, this one is likely going to stick around longer than 2 days, lasting into Friday. Forecast models show this high pressure system sliding overhead Friday, with highs landing in the upper teens. We somewhat warm back closer to normal by Saturday ahead of our next cold front.