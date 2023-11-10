While we had some sunshine early on this morning, low but thick cloud cover quickly filled in for the middle of the day. This kept temperatures a bit lower than they otherwise would have been with a bit more sunshine. Highs across the region were stuck in the low and mid-40s through the afternoon. Rockford’s high temperature of 45 degrees was actually reached shortly after midnight, the afternoon saw temperatures in the low 40s.

All the cloud cover we saw earlier has been clearing for the evening. This will give us clear skies overnight and temperatures a bit cooler, down in the mid and upper 20s.

Late night clearing leads to sunshine and a warmer day tomorrow with afternoon highs reaching near 50°. The early sunshine will give way to increasing cloud cover for the evening ahead of our next weak impulse of energy.

This weak impulse will bring a small amount of mid-level moisture with it, possibly just enough to produce a few isolated sprinkles late Saturday night into very early Sunday morning. Skies will clear once again following that leading to a sunny Sunday.

Veterans Day weekend will be a pleasant and mild one, weather-wise. Temperatures will be near or just above normal for this time of year, reaching the mid-50s Sunday afternoon. Sunshine will be most prominent early Saturday and for much of Sunday.

Our pattern following the weekend continues to trend mild, with an upper-level ridge of high pressure keeping things warmer than normal for a good stretch of next week. This persists until our next trough brings cooler air and rain chances toward the end of next week.

Temperatures will stay mild for most of the week, with highs gradually climbing one degree higher each day through the upper 50s and low 60s into the middle of the week. Our average last 60°-day comes around November 19th in Rockford, so savor these warm days while we have them!

Luckily for warm-weather lovers, the Climate Prediction Center predicts with high confidence that much of the country will continue to see warmer than normal weather between the 16th-20th of November. Granted, average high temperatures during this time are closer to the mid-40s.

Every single high temperature on this 7-Day Forecast is warmer than normal, with highs climbing from near 50 to the mid 50s, then the low 60s for much of the week. Cooler weather expected into the end of the week and next weekend along with our next rain chances.