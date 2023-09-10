A strong trough and area of high pressure will significantly drop temperatures. Today will still be near normal, in the mid to upper 70s locally, but Monday through Wednesday expect temperatures to only be in the mid to upper 60s. This is typical of early October not mid-September!

Isolated showers are possible across the Stateline today, but coverage will increase overnight into Monday morning. Heavier pockets of rain and even isolated thunder remains in the forecast overnight. Drought conditions did expand with the latest outlook Thursday so this is great news we will see measurable rain across the area.

A few tenths of an inch of rain is likely for all, but areas that do see pockets of heavier rain and even isolated thunder could very well see amounts pushing 0.50-1.00″. Isolated showers continue Monday and even into Tuesday before sunshine returns to the forecast.