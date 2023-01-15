It was nice to see the sunshine Sunday afternoon amidst what has been a very cloudy stretch to kick off the new year. The combination of the sunshine and gusty south winds pushed temperatures into the low 40s area wide.

The cloud cover was quick to move back in Sunday evening, leaving our skies mostly cloudy for most of the night. The combination, however, of the cloudy skies and gusty south wind will keep temperatures nearly 20 degrees above the average low, which this time of year should be in the middle teens. Overnight lows will only fall to the middle 30s.

Low pressure moving in from the southwest late Sunday night will pull moisture into Illinois and Wisconsin. It’s possible that some may see a little bit of mixed precipitation before daybreak Monday, but for most the precipitation will fall as a chilly rain. Drizzle and light rain showers are expected to develop after Midnight, turning to a steady rain between 4am and 7am Monday. The rain will remain steady throughout the morning before turning more scattered during the afternoon. Rainfall totals will range from a quarter of an inch, up to half an inch.

Low pressure will move into northeast Iowa by Monday evening, pulling a warm front just shy of the Stateline. Drier air wrapping in around the low could clear out some of the cloud cover during the afternoon, leading to a slight increase in instability. If this occurs, isolated thunderstorms would be possible during through sunset. The risk for severe storms is low, but it’s not zero, especially with the proximity of the surface low and frontal boundary. Biggest threats would be gusty winds.

Colder air wrapping back in around the low will lead to a few flurries/drizzle Tuesday morning.