Minor accumulations with light snow Thursday evening, but slick roads possible overnight

Light snow continues to show up on radar Thursday evening, but not much of that has made it to the ground just yet. A few locations are experiencing flurries and even light snow showers, as visibility has been reduced in far northwest Illinois and south-central Wisconsin, but dry air in place for most is causing the snow to evaporate before reaching the ground.

As the steadier snow continues to move in from the west the atmosphere will continue to saturate, allowing more of the snow to make it to the ground. The snow will remain light throughout much of the evening, wrapping up a little after Midnight, as a weak disturbance moves further over the Great Lakes. Temperatures will be slow to drop through the evening, but could fall below zero degrees day daybreak Friday.

Accumulations will be light, a dusting up to an inch, but the cold air and surface temperatures of the roads will mean even the light snow will easily stick. Be careful if heading out later tonight or Friday morning. Outside of any snow falling from the sky, a breezy North wind will cause blowing snow on east/west roads through most of the evening and overnight, especially in the open and rural areas.