Say It Ain’t Snow?:

Yesterday was the first above above-average day since the 23rd as highs across the Stateline peaked in the lower 60s. Unfortunately, Wednesday’s taste of spring was very brief. A strong cold front sliding through overnight sent temperatures tumbling, landing in the mid 30s before sunrise. This has not only brought a much cooler start to our day, but it also has aided in the precipitation changeover.

Snow looks to be the primary type of precipitation for a few hours this morning, leading to minor accumulations. Current thinking suggests that much of northern Illinois will fall under the dusting to 2″ range, with our areas up in southern Wisconsin landing in the 2″-3″ range. Accumulations will occur mainly be on grassy surfaces. Roadways aren’t likely to see major impacts, though some slush will be possible on some of the lesser traveled bridges and overpasses.

As temperatures warm close to the 40-degree mark this afternoon, today’s chances will end as a scattered rain/snow mix. As a ridge of high pressure takes control of our atmosphere, clearing will take place overnight into Friday morning. This will pave the way to a sun-filled day tomorrow. Temperatures, because of a light northwesterly wind, remain seasonably chilly in the upper 40s.

Few Systems To Watch:

Following Friday’s sunshine, another weak storm system looks to aim it’s sights on the Stateline during the first half of the weekend. The track of this system will keep temperatures cool, with highs peaking in the low to mid 40s. This will allow for a chance light snow at first, mixing with rain showers as we head into the afternoon. We should dry out by Saturday evening, with dry conditions lasting well into Sunday.