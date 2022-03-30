Temperatures will take a tumble Wednesday night following a strong cold front that’ll bring highs down from near 60 degrees Wednesday afternoon, to highs barely making it much above 40 degrees Thursday. The incoming cold air will also bring the chance for some light accumulating snowfall Thursday morning.

Showers have been fairly scattered for much of the day Wednesday, with steadier rain falling south and east of Rockford. Locally, light rain showers have been moving through with patchy fog developing Wednesday evening. The fog will last for the next hour or two before drier air moves in tonight.

Another push of moisture moving in from the southwest will increase shower coverage through Midnight with pockets of heavier rainfall possible during that time. As winds shift around to the northwest overnight, colder air will allow snow to mix for a time before transitioning over to all snow before sunrise Thursday. A few heavier bursts of snow are possible during that time which could cause visibility to lower during the morning commute. You may need to plan for a little extra time on the drive Thursday morning.

Drier air moving in behind the snow and temperatures rising above freezing will allow for more of a rain/snow mix that could last through the afternoon, but remain light. Snow accumulations are possible for some across the Stateline, where one to two inches of snow is likely in far northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Lighter amounts will found further to the south. The majority of any snow accumulations will remain confined to grassy and elevated surfaces, as well as on lesser traveled roads. Main roads will likely be wet and slushy during the morning commute.