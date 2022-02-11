Mix Chances Continue:

A wave of light, wet snow moved in ahead of a lifting warm front overnight. If you were up early enough, you may have seen that it left a nice dusting on your yard and on some roadways. However, with a strong pull for warmer air occurring overnight, the snow made a quick transition to a light mix of rain/drizzle and snow ahead of the morning commute.

Impacts however for those who plan to travel remain quite low considering that much of what fell overnight has already melted thanks to the rise in temperatures. Guidance shows another round of mixed precipitation passing through the area during the first half of this afternoon. Ahead of the second and stronger cold front, highs today will peak in the upper 30s and low 40s before dropping quickly into tonight.

Temperatures Plunge:

This is all in response to the shift in winds that takes place behind the front, which will help bring a MUCH colder air-mass into the region for the upcoming weekend Overnight, temperatures are expected to nosedive into the lower teens, with a spot or two landing in the upper single-digits.

With a ridge of high pressure moving in behind today’s pair of cold fronts, sunshine returns for our Saturday. However, with all that bitterly cold air sitting above our heads, temperatures look to ONLY peak out in the upper teens and low 20s. If you punch that into a calculator, that’s a 20° to 25° temperature drop from highs this afternoon. A few more clouds will be present during the day on Sunday. Temperature-wise, more of the same as most spots will struggle to make it out of the teens.

Warming Back Up:

Another ridge of high pressure is expected to slide back into the western Great Lakes by early next week, allowing for a quick climb in temperatures. After a weekend in the 20s, highs head back close to seasonable by Monday, and then well above normal for Tuesday and Wednesday.