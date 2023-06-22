The latest drought monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center continues to show moderate drought conditions across northern Illinois, with severe drought conditions in northeast and central Illinois.

In Wisconsin, severe drought has developed across the southwest portion of the state, with moderate drought conditions continuing for central and southern Wisconsin.

As Meteorologist Savanna Brito wrote about Wednesday, June’s rainfall has only added up to 0.37 inches. This is far below where we should be for this time of the month, putting us at nearly a 3.7-inch deficit. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that deficit will be made up any time soon, but there are some prospects of rain as we near the weekend.

Month to date, June is the 4th driest on record falling behind 1922, 1933, and 1988. The drought of 1988 was one of the worst droughts in history for the country since the dust bowl in the 1930s. Thankfully conditions are not as bad as then, but the years of 2012 and the spring/summer of 2021 come to mind when looking at how dry we are now. Since the beginning of March (when meteorological spring started) we’ve accumulated 8.35 inches, placing us as the 12th driest March to June 21st on record. However, the driest stretch – 1946 – is missing quite a bit of data, as well as the year 1920. So, this could actually place us closer to the top 10 list.

Unfortunately, heat and drought go hand in hand and are often times hard to break. It’s a vicious cycle that feeds one another. When drought conditions develop or worsen, there isn’t much rain. This causes the soil to dry out and the moisture that plants would normally release through transpiration, is now being conserved by the plant in order to survive. This continues to cause the air mass to dry out, causing temperatures to warm, and drought conditions to worsen. When there is rain, often times it evaporates before reaching the ground (especially if not a bigger system). This just continues the cycle all over again.

Some good news, there is a chance for rain late Saturday night and Sunday. A storm complex to the west Saturday afternoon and evening will likely weaken, but may hold together long enough to provide us with a few showers through Sunday morning.

A cold front will then move through Sunday afternoon, but timing will be key. If the front moves through during the afternoon the risk for severe thunderstorms will increase. Greatest threats would be damaging winds and hail. If, however, the front comes through during the morning the severe threat would shift east. We would still see some rain wrapping in behind the front and around low pressure, but the threat for thunderstorms would decrease. Scattered showers will continue into Monday before drying out Tuesday. As for any deficit breaking rainfall, I wouldn’t hold my breath. If we do, though, see thunderstorms then heavier downpours would be possible.