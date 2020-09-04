Moderate drought conditions develop

Well, it's now freshly printed in the record books. Although we saw some much needed rain make it's way in during the afternoon and evening, it only amounted to 0.05" at the Airport, putting our monthly total to only 0.57". This is now the 4th driest August on record, with 1922 holding the top spot. But August is now in the past. We now jump into not only the month of September, but also Meteorological Autumn. If you're all set to jump into fall, wait no further. Thank to yesterday's cold front, a very fall-like day is on tap for the Stateline.

As you walk out the door this morning, a light jacket may be needed. It took a little bit, but once we got rid of some of that early-morning cloud cover, temperatures across the region quickly fell into the low 50s in a couple of spots. Dew points, also fell into the 50s this morning making for a cool and crisp start to our Tuesday. However, don't let the morning sunshine fool you. Similar to how Monday panned out, cloud cover is once again expected to increase as we inch closer towards the mid-day hours. A look at radar this morning shows a cluster of showers and thunderstorms moving through northern Missouri and southern Iowa early Tuesday. Those storms could bring more rainfall and a few rumbles of thunder to our southernmost areas. However, most of that activity should stay south near the cold front, so south of I-88.