Moderate drought conditions develop

Meteorological Summer (June, July, August) wrapped up August 31st and was 6th warmest and 16th driest on record for Rockford. August was an exceptionally dry month, ending a little over four inches *below* the monthly average. While we did see a little rainfall earlier this week, it wasn’t much to help with the developing drought conditions.
Nearly all of northern Illinois is now considered under moderate drought conditions, with drier than normal conditions extending into central Illinois. Skies are expected to remain dry through Saturday afternoon, but the chance for rain and thunderstorms could return Saturday night into Sunday. This would be the first, of what could be several, rounds of rain that may develop heading into next week. The amount and intensity, as well as any thunderstorm risk, will depend on the placement of a warm/stationary boundary across the Midwest and Great Lakes. If we were to see the heavier rain next week it’s possible that a couple of inches could fall.