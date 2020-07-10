Moderate Rain Continues, but the Severe Threat Comes to an End

The severe thunderstorm watch that was issued for most of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin was canceled early as the severe threat comes to an end Thursday evening.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue with steady and moderate rainfall, but the back edge of the rain showers are now moving east of Highway 26 in northwest Illinois. Heavy rain came down over parts of the area, with some places in northwest Jo Daviess County recording over four inches of rainfall. Radar estimates of two to four inches of rain occurred for parts of Jo Daviess County, with totals between one to two inches further east.

The additional rain coming down Thursday night will likely add up to another quarter to half an inch before ending from west to east around Midnight. A linger shower or two may still occur overnight, but drier skies are expected Friday afternoon.