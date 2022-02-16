A FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for Lee County, southeast Ogle County (including Rochelle) and most of DeKalb County until 9:30am Thursday as moderate rainfall, combined with recent snow melt, could lead to localized flooding in low lying areas, as well minor rises on small streams.

Temperatures continue to cool through the 30s across the Stateline, falling down near freezing over northwest Illinois. While rain continues to come down for most of the area the transition over to snow, mixed in with a little freezing rain, is beginning to take place further northwest. Dubuque is currently reporting light snow.

While major flooding is not expected those in low lying areas may notice some standing water, as well as a rise in some of the smaller creeks and streams. The heaviest of the rain will be moving out after Midnight with a little more wintry weather through early Thursday.