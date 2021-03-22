Monday afternoon showers move out; Drier skies expected Monday evening

Rain showers moved in early Monday afternoon across north-central and northwest Illinois, becoming a little more moderate at times west of Rockford. Those showers were a result of continued warm air being pushed north from the south, along with an upper level disturbance.

Temperatures before the rain and thick cloud cover moved in warmed into the 60s, but were quick to cool into the 50s once the rain started to fall. You can tell where the rain has fallen and where the skies were mostly dry for the afternoon.

Light showers will linger through sunset as the upper disturbance lifts north into Wisconsin. We’re actually seeing some clearing in a few locations, especially south and east of Rockford. The light showers that are currently falling will come to an end around sunset, with a mostly cloudy sky expected overnight. As moisture continues to surge north during the night, a few scattered showers can’t be ruled out by daybreak Tuesday. Scattered showers will then continue through the first half of the morning before becoming more widespread by Tuesday afternoon and evening.