The radar Monday evening is beginning to get a little more active as steady snow showers move in from the south and southwest.

Moderate to heavy snow has been falling across parts of west-central Illinois and eastern Iowa, dropping visibility down to a mile or less in some locations. As the snow and moisture overcome the dry air in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin snow showers will soon reach the ground.

The winter weather headlines haven’t changed from earlier, with a Winter Weather Advisory remaining in effect for southern Wisconsin until Tuesday morning. That will switch to a Winter Storm Warning and last through Wednesday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for northern Illinois and will last through Wednesday morning.

Heavier bursts of snow are likely Monday night as snowfall rates near an inch per hour in some locations. The window for heavy snowfall in any one given point will be roughly 3-4 hours before becoming a little lighter early Tuesday morning.

Snow accumulations of 1-4 inches from southern Wisconsin to northern Illinois are likely tonight.

Snowfall intensity will pick back up mid-morning Tuesday and continue through mid-afternoon, roughly from about 8am to 3pm. During this time, snowfall rates are expected to increase and could be at their highest through Noon. Visibility will drop within the heavier snow bands making travel difficult during that time.

Additional snowfall throughout the day Tuesday will likely range from another 4-6 inches, bringing the storm total between 5-10 inches area wide. A few heavier bands of snow are possible which could produce more double-digit snowfall totals, but that will occur where we see heavy snow banding set up.

Regardless of snow totals the impacts of the heavy, wet snow will be great throughout the day. Snow to liquid ratios will be lower than the average 10:1, and closer to 7:1-8:1. And in some instances the ratio could be a little lower. This will cause the snow to be extremely wet, heavy, and sloppy making travel difficult at any given point. The heavy nature of the snow could also give added weight to tree branches and power lines, and while not a widespread threat, the gusty winds Tuesday could cause some sporadic power outages throughout the region.

The higher snowfall rates will ease late afternoon Tuesday, but the snow showers will continue through Midnight. Gusty winds Tuesday night could produce some blowing and drifting snow Tuesday night, especially in open and rural areas.