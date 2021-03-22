Monday Remains Fairly Dry, Active Pattern Quick to Follow

Monday Headlines:

Looking back at this past weekend, you couldn’t ask for better weather to kick off the spring season. Sunshine dominating from start to finish, with high temperatures soaring into the 50s and 60s.

Along with the sunshine, a decent southeasterly to southerly breeze was also behind the big push in temperatures. While the winds from this weekend have dwindled some, a breeze does linger for those heading out the door this morning. This has resulted in a comfortable start. with temperatures for most starting out in the upper 40s. For those keeping track, this lands 10° to 20° warmer compared to temperatures Sunday morning. This mild start is a sign for things to come, as the spring-like warmth carries into our Monday with rain chances soon to follow.

Rain Chances Return:

A glimpse at this morning’s surface analysis shows our next storm system sitting over eastern New Mexico, bringing rain to portions of the southern and central plains. While today remains fairly dry, moisture streaming in ahead of this system could result in a few hit or miss sprinkles. Otherwise, many dry hours lie ahead for the remainder of our Monday under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will once again end up well above average, in the low 60s. Following a cloudy evening commute, chances will be on the increase overnight, with a few scattered showers arriving before sunrise Tuesday morning. Before heading to bed this evening, be sure to put the rain gear somewhere easily accessible so you’ll have it ready to go for Tuesday morning.

Timing of Heaviest Rain:

Scattered light rain showers will give way to heavier, more widespread rain chances during the mid-late afternoon. You may want to allow for extra time if you plan to travel during this time frame. It’s not out of the question that we’ll have the potential for a few rumbles could accompany these showers. With that being said, severe weather does not appear to be a concern. For that reason, the Storm Prediction Center (as of this morning) has placed a majority of the region under a “non-severe” thunderstorm risk. Conditions may be more favorable for severe weather to the south in western and central Illinois. But moisture and instability may be limited.

How Much We Talking?

By Wednesday morning, our early-week storm system looks to lift to our northwest, placing us under what is known as the “dry slot”. This is the portion of a low pressure system where a hefty amount of dry air resides. Aside from a few lingering showers, Wednesday looks to be dry for the most part. Rain totals could reach up to a half to even 3/4 of an inch for most places. This will likely take a huge bit out of our monthly rainfall deficit, which as of today stands at -0.85″. A second storm system looks to quickly follow, bringing rain chances back late Thursday into Friday.