815 Day Forecast:

After a mainly dry start to August, a slow-moving storm system brought a dose of much-needed rainfall to N. Illinois and S. Wisconsin Monday.

Of the weather stations across the area, Galena came in with the most rainfall at 3.2″, followed by Savanna with 1.7″, then Rockford with 1.08″. With yesterday’s rain-maker still in close proximity to the region, we may awaken to some lingering cloud cover. However, sunshine is to emerge as the day progresses, with highs peaking in the upper 70s.

For those doing the math, that’s roughly a 10-degree difference from afternoon highs Monday. Also present throughout the day will be a breeze out of the north, which will be the big reason why we will end up below Mid-August standards.

All in all, a great forecast for anyone celebrating 815 Day!

Seasonable Wednesday:

Forecast models then show an area of high pressure diving to our south overnight. This will leave conditions dry into Wednesday, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s. Wednesday will also be dry. But this time around, a southwesterly wind will be in place, allowing temperatures to climb back into the low 80s. Even with our next cold front coming in sometime Thursday morning, highs Thursday and Friday will peak in the low 80s.