High temperatures Monday afternoon warmed into the upper 60s, almost reaching 70 degrees thanks to sunny skies and gusty southwest winds.

The first of two cold fronts have passed, with the second one expected to come through early Tuesday morning. Skies remain partly cloudy through the night with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s. Winds will remain west through the evening before turning to the northwest overnight.

Moisture sticks around during the day Tuesday, and this will lead to partly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs Tuesday are in the low to mid 50s, but are still above average. In fact, the next few days temperatures will remain above average.

A slightly cooler air mass will move in by the end of the week, but it will come with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures through the weekend will warm into the upper 40s and low 50s, with a warm-up likely next week.