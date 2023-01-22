Most of us woke up to some snow on the ground for the first time in quite a while. Many locations across the Stateline saw anywhere from a trace up to around two inches of snow, including an official reading of just over an inch and a half at the Rockford Airport.

This is the first snowfall of more than one inch since December 22nd, a whole month ago. This snow does help our deficit for the season, but we are still nearly a foot of snow short from where we should be by this time.

Temperatures made it into the low 30s for most this afternoon and will fall to the low 20s overnight tonight despite the overcast skies. Some patchy fog is also possible, dropping visibility at times.

Tomorrow, we return to the low 30s again with still mostly cloudy skies. Winds turn a bit breezy from the west Southwest later into the evening, as we might even see some clearing before the sun sets.

Futurecast keeps us clear of precipitation for a few days, but a cold front passing late Monday night could bring a flurry or two through the Stateline before Tuesday morning.

Otherwise, Tuesday remains cloudy ahead of our next weather system for the middle of the week. That weather system is still far away, but as of now it appears to be trending a bit to the South. That does not put of out of the woods for accumulating snow, but it is becoming more and more likely that the heaviest snow will stay to our South. Stay tuned with this forecast in the coming days!

This is not our only chance for snow on the horizon. The pattern looks to change as we close out January heading into February. Cooler air sinks in from the arctic, leaving us with a cooler pattern for the next few weeks. This also causes storm tracks to shift a bit, putting the Midwest under a higher chance to see more systems pass through the area.

This pattern change is also reflected on the Climate Prediction Center outlook, with below normal temperatures favored for much of the Northern and Western United States for the last few days of January heading into February.

The 7-Day forecast shows warmer than normal temperatures in the short term, but that mid-week system does mark the change of pattern beginning to favor below normal temperatures and more precipitation chances going into February.