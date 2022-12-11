Similar to the start of the weekend, there are areas of patchy fog. The fog is not even close to how dense it was yesterday but still be careful while traveling and reduce speed once again Sunday morning.

Temperatures are off to a cooler start compared to the last few mornings, but we are still above average. Our nighttime temperatures for this time of year are usually in the lower 20s. Right now, temperatures are in the mid to lower 30s. Wind chills for the most part are in the upper 20s, a few degrees cooler than the air temperature.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach the upper 30s once again today. This is a few degrees from where we should be for this time of the year. It was cloudy yesterday and that will also continue through the rest of the weekend and much if not all of the work week. Sunday night temperatures will be right near the 30-degree mark under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday is also when rain returns to the forecast. The first half of Tuesday still looks dry. Rain will move in by the late afternoon/early evening Tuesday. Showers remain in the forecast Wednesday morning and part of the afternoon. With the low pressure across the area, there is a chance of a rain/snow mix Thursday, and some snow accumulation is possible into Thursday night/Friday morning.

Winds will remain light today between 5-10 mph for the second half of the weekend. Stronger winds will return for the start of the work week but even gustier winds are back in the forecast Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Temperatures will be back to the lower 40s Monday and Tuesday before we see the upper 40s return Wednesday. Behind a cold front, our temperatures will fall back to near normal in the mid 30s for Thursday and Friday. Cooler weather will stick with us through next weekend. The temperature trend for mid-December looks to be cooler than normal.