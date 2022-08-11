This week, we are tracking much more comfortable temperatures with an almost September-like feel. We do need to keep an eye on some slight rain chances Friday and Saturday, but the sun returns beyond the weekend and into the next week.

A cold front passing early this morning will bring an increase in cloud cover early on, but we will clear out behind the front this afternoon and evening. Our temperatures warm for the afternoon but not much behind the front.

Overnight tonight, clear skies continue. This and an East Northeast flow will bring our temperatures down a bit, reaching the mid 50s for the overnight low. This will feel very refreshing, especially compared to the last few nights.

Tomorrow, rain chances begin to move in for the afternoon and evening as overcast skies take over. A low pressure system passes close by and leads to light rain chances throughout Friday afternoon and evening. It likely will not rain the entire time, but you may want to have the umbrella handy.

Much more comfortable air takes hold beyond a quick warm up on Saturday. Temperatures look to remain below normal or near normal throughout this whole week and into next.

The last time that we had a stretch of 5 days in a row where we saw temperatures at or below normal was about a month ago. July 13th through the 17th, temperatures never got warmer than 84°, which was the normal high temperature at the time.

The cooler weather is here to stay at least through the end of this 7-Day Forecast, along with plenty of sunshine.