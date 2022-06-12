We were tracking very dense fog Saturday morning and that is yet again the case Sunday morning thanks to our higher humidity levels/dew points and light to calm winds. Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties in Southern Wisconsin are under a dense fog advisory until 10am, while Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, and McHenry Northern Illinois Counties are under one until 9am. Make sure to reduce speed and allow several extra minutes for travel time Sunday morning.

Temperatures held up overnight into the upper 50s/lower 60s across the Stateline. We will see temperatures gradually warm again once the fog decreases and that will be the case the next several days. Expect daytime highs to be in the upper 70s Sunday.

There is a chance of a few very isolated showers later this afternoon. Most rain should fall south of the area where there is a marginal risk of seeing strong to severe storms. We will have to keep our eyes to the sky Monday as the Storm Prediction Center has now placed the entire Stateline under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) on chances for severe storms. After tomorrow, there are a few evening/overnight rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday but thanks to the heat building up, and the change in our weather pattern, this will keep most widespread rain away from our area.

Sunday winds will be between 5-10mph and even though they transitioned to the northeast/east, that is clearly not pulling in cooler air for today as it will be warmer than yesterday. Gusts could approach 15-20mph this afternoon/evening. Monday winds will pick up a bit more than what we saw/will see this weekend.

The heat, humidity and even some sunshine are upon us this week. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s by Monday, then the 90s for the next few days. We could get close to our record high on Tuesday and Wednesday. Make sure you are staying hydrated!