Pockets of heavy snow moved through the Stateline Friday afternoon and evening, setting the stage for another cool and wet weekend. For more information on Friday’s snow event. visit here: Recapping Friday’s snow event in the Stateline (mystateline.com)

A few isolated snow showers cannot be ruled out even after Midnight, with similar trends to earlier this afternoon of where the rain vs. snow line will set up. Conditions will dry out toward daybreak Saturday.

Temperatures will not fall very far overnight, as overnight lows are only a few degrees cooler than where most of the evening was. Winds will pick up a bit from the North, gusting close to 20 mph.

Highs tomorrow only warm into the upper 30s and low 40s, very similar to where they were Friday. While the afternoon will be dry and cool, our next precipitation chances begin to enter the Stateline late Saturday evening.

Initially, this precipitation will come in the form of rain, but pockets of snow mixing in remains possible, very similar to what we saw Friday evening. The major difference between this system and the one the impacted the area Friday is timing. This next system will move through mainly during the nighttime hours Saturday into early Sunday. The highest chance for mixed snow will be Sunday morning.

After another shortwave system brings more precipitation chances Monday night and Tuesday, temperatures will start to warm up to end the week. In the meantime, high temperatures will be very close to average, in the upper 30s most days.

The warmer than normal trend continues into the second week of December, with the Climate Prediction Center forecasting around a 50-70% chance of seeing above normal temperatures between the 9th and 15th.

