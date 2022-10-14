Another Breezy Day:

With a mature and massive area of low-pressure spiraling nearby, the Stateline really hasn’t seen much of a break from the gusty winds as of late. In fact, Thursday marked the 3rd day in a row where Rockford observed a peak wind gust over 30 mph. Expect more of the same wind-wise for the end of the work week. However, winds today will be blowing out of the west-southwest, which will allow highs to climb up a few more degrees.

Few Evening Showers

After highs struggled to make it out of the 40s Thursday afternoon, temperatures today should have what it takes to peak in the low to mid 50s. Forecast models then show another quick-moving low pressure system sliding into the northern half of Illinois by this evening. Along with this storm system does come the potential for a few scattered showers.

I would keep an eye on this shower threat if you plan to attend any high school football games scheduled for this evening. The threat should come to a close quickly, with clouds quickly decreasing shortly. With clear skies overhead, this will bring a better opportunity for frost to develop, especially with temperatures rapidly towards the freezing mark (32°).

Chilly Weekend Ahead:

Despite there being a bit more sunshine in the forecast over the weekend, temperatures remain seasonably chilly in the lower 50s. Another cold front is shown sliding through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Sunday morning. Now initially, there won’t be much cold air filtering in behind it the frontal passage. But come Monday morning, an even colder shot of air looks to move overhead, resulting in highs in the 40s.